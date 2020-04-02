Watch live: Gov. Dunleavy’s administration gives latest update on COVID-19

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The governor, Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink have been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

During this one, Zink will explain how the state’s new COVID-19 data tools work.

In previous briefings, administration officials has shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

To date, they’ve imposed 10 public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Rashah McChesney.

This post will be updated with a recap of Thursday’s briefing.