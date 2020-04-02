REAL ID deadline extended to October 2021 as coronavirus limits DMV access nationwide

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for getting a REAL ID to October 2021.

The federally-compliant REAL IDs were set to be required by October of this year for anyone traveling by plane throughout the United States.

Rural Alaskans have had a hard time getting their IDs, because many don’t have access to a state Division of Motor Vehicles office. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is making access difficult for people throughout the United States, too.

In a statement, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said, “States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID.”

Wolf said the extension will give the government time to work with Congress to get the IDs issued as soon as possible once the coronavirus health crisis subsides.

Those wishing to apply for a REAL ID must have a birth certificate or passport and a valid document with their Social Security number on it, like a Social Security card or a W-2 form. They also need two documents with their physical address on them, including mortgage and bill payments, rental or land ownership documents, or letters from employers or local governmental bodies. Additionally, they will need documents for any name changes due to things like marriage and adoption.