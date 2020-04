Scott Burton hosts on Friday, April 3, 2020.

On Friday’s show, Daughters of the New Moon will teach us isolation belly dance moves. We’ll play the latest Community Connection pieces. Chef Amara Enciso will be our Foodie Friday guest and give us culinary inspiration for the weekend. And we’ll continue our COVID-19-related check-ins with City Hall.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.