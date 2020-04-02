Art therapy as a vehicle for conversation

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, therapist and counselor Dorolyn Alper will teach us art therapy tasks we can try at home.

Musician and organizer Marian Call will introduce us to music videos by locals, and inspire us to make our own.

And we’ll listen to our latest Community Connection pieces.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.