Art therapy as a vehicle for conversation

by

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, therapist and counselor Dorolyn Alper will teach us art therapy tasks we can try at home.

Musician and organizer Marian Call will introduce us to music videos by locals, and inspire us to make our own.

And we’ll listen to our latest Community Connection pieces.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Hey friends, I think I shared this on Instagram, but not on here where my Hanson family is. In 2020 I made one resolution, to write one original song a month. Doesn’t have to be polished or perfect, just a solid first draft. In the interest of doing the scary thing, here's my January song. It's about my great-grandma Betty and my grandpa. My great-grandma was essentially a mail-order bride and she and my young grandpa moved out to Wyoming for her to marry a man she'd never met. I've always wanted to write about her, but could never quite figure out how to do it. Turns out her life has a lot of themes in common with the kind of music I like to play. 🙂 Thanks to my dad and Aunt Bet for answering all my questions in prep to start this song (or maybe series of songs?)!

Posted by Erin Anais Heist on Friday, March 20, 2020

 

