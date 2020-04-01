State extends deadline for PFD applications to April 30

Alaskans who have not filed their Permanent Fund Dividend application yet have been given a small reprieve due to COVID-19 concerns. The deadline to file for the 2020 PFD has been extended to April 30.

State PFD offices have been closed to the public since mid-March due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, prompting the extension.

The state Permanent Fund department says filing online is easiest, and payments for online applicants will be issued on Oct. 1.

Paper applications are available on the state website. Applications must be postmarked by April 30 and mailed to a PFD office. PFD checks for paper applicants will be disbursed Oct. 22.

According to the budget passed by the legislature March 29, this year’s PFD will be $1,000. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has not signed the budget yet.