Alaska’s confirmed COVID-19 cases grow by 14; 2 more hospitalized

Update — Tegan Hanlon, Alaska Public Media

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alaska grew to 133 by Tuesday, up 14 from the day before, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Service’s count that’s updated daily.

Fairbanks, which health officials have described as the state’s coronavirus “hotspot,” recorded the most new cases, at five, bringing the total to 27 in the Interior Alaska city.

Another four of the newly-diagnosed Alaskans are from Juneau, two are from Anchorage, two are from Eagle River and one is from Kenai, according to the health department.

Two more Alaskans had also been hospitalized with the disease by Tuesday, bringing the total hospitalizations to nine, said Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a Tuesday evening news conference.

“Thank goodness, there’s no new deaths,” Dunleavy said.

Three Alaskans died in March after testing positive for the disease — two in the state and one out of state.

More than 4,500 coronavirus tests have been performed in Alaska by Tuesday, Dunleavy said.

Of the 14 new cases, two are in adults older than age 60, 10 are ages 30 to 59 and two are ages 19 to 29, the health department reported.

Five of the cases are close contacts of previously-diagnosed people. Two are travel-related and seven are still under investigation, according to the department.

Oil and gas company BP also announced Tuesday that a worker at Prudhoe Bay had tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the first confirmed case of the illness at the massive oil field in northern Alaska.

Across the country by Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 163,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,800 deaths.

Original story — Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

He tweeted that he and other officials will discuss stabilizing the state’s economy.

Tonight, at approximately 5 p.m. members of my cabinet, AK public health officials & I will be giving an update on the actions the State is taking to stabilize Alaska’s economy during the #COVID19 outbreak. You can watch live at: https://t.co/C79SHIz81x#akgov @Alaska_DHSS — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) March 31, 2020

A press release says to expect Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Labor Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter, Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson, Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige, Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune and Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.

Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch the press conference live on this post, on the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

