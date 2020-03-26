The cuisine of El Zarape

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, March 27, 2020.

On Friday’s show, we’ll meet Ernesto Jr. and Gloria Guillen of Juneau’s El Zarape for Foodie Friday.

Deputy Mayor Maria Gladziszewski will give us the details on how we can sew protective gowns for local healthcare providers. Link here to the CBJ page for more information.

Mayor Weldon and City Manager Watt will continue their daily updates.

And hear our latest Community Connection submissions.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.