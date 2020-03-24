Juneau film buff Collette Costa: 7 movies to watch at home

Art-film buff Collette Costa, owner of Juneau’s Gold Town Nickelodeon theater, spoke with Juneau Afternoon host Sheli DeLaney on Thursday about movie recommendations.

“If you’re stuck at home and you’re looking for stuff to watch, there are many alternatives to Amazon and Netflix and Hulu which are free,” said Costa.

“The biggest one I’d like everyone to know about, courtesy of our awesome library system, is a streaming service called Kanopy. It contains an amazing collection of foreign films, documentaries, classic films,” sad Costa. A library card, which can be set up over the phone, is required to access Kanopy’s online catalog.

Costa’s recommendations have all been screened at Gold Town and skew toward the underrated, independent, and eclectic.

“I think these are some of the best movies we’ve ever shown,” she said.

“It’s a Disaster” (2016)

“The two great things about this: a) It’s a comedy; and b) it’s about the end of the world. A little bit,” said Costa.

“The Wind” (2018)

“For your horror fans out there!” said Costa. “The Wind” is an independent horror film following a bride facing supernatural forces in the 1800s American West.

“The Host” (2006)

“It’s one of the greatest monster movies, certainly of the 21st century. It’s not terribly scary. It’s a great classic monster movie in modern times,” said Costa.

“Memories of a Murder” (2003)

“It has a police-detective, murder-film-noir kinda feel to it. It’s super approachable, a really easy watch,” said Costa.

“Snowpiercer” (2013)

“Oh, it’s also about the end of the world! The only people alive are on this perpetually moving train that circles the globe, and it’s about social order as ‘Parasite’ was,” Costa said.

“Tony Erdmann” (2016)

“If you want something really out there, a little bit odd but so well done,” Costa said. “It’s extremely dry humor and a great character piece.”

“The Red Turtle” (2016)

“It’s an animated film. It’s not necessarily for kids, but kids can watch it, get it, and enjoy it.” She said.

As theaters remain temporarily closed, many of these films can be accessed through streaming sites like Kanopy and Hoopla, both powered by the public library system.

Listen to the interview here: