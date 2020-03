Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll speak with Sealaska Heritage Institute President Rosita Worl. Perseverance Theatre will tell us about plays online and other creative resources. And we’ll continue our live updates with Mayor Weldon and City Manager Watt.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.