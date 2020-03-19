The music of Qacung Stephen Blanchette

Scott Burton hosts on Friday, March 20, 2020.

On Friday’s show, we’ll hang out with musician Stephen Blanchett, hear some of his new tunes, and talk about adjusting to strange times. For Foodie Friday, KTOO’s Ryan Cunningham will share his research on Juneau’s take-out and delivery food options. We’ll continue our live check-ins with Mayor Weldon and City Manager Watt. And we’ll introduce a new segment called Community Connection where we play your voices on Juneau Afternoon.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.