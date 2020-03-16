Newscast – Monday, March 16, 2020

In this newscast:
- Alaska officials say a drop in global oil prices will likely add $600 million to the state’s current year budget deficit,
- an Alaska regulatory agency grants a request by Hilcorp Energy Company to keep its finances private during a $5.6 billion deal to buy BP Alaska’s pipeline assets,
- the City and Borough of Juneau closes many of its public buildings,
- the Juneau School District announces free meals to children that use school food services,
- Bartlett Regional Hospital sets up a screening process for patients and visitors,
- small businesses in Juneau adjust to escalating coronavirus concerns,
- Juneau Public Library patrons stock up before they close,
- the mayor of Anchorage orders the closure of many private businesses to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,
- former Alaska first lady Bella Hammond dies at age 87, and
- Norwegian Thomas Waerner leads the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Raice.