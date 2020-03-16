Food service continues with school closures

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, March 16, 2020.

On today’s show, Juneau School District Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss will fill us in on food distribution during school closures, and how people can participate in Thursday’s final reading of the school district budget.

We’ll check in with KTOO management and the news team about COVID-19-related station operations and how the public can best interact with the station.

And master gardener Ed Buyarski will help us prep for gardening season.

And Juneau School District Superintendent Bridgette Weiss will fill us in on school closures, food distribution, and how people can participate in Thursday’s final reading of the school district budget.