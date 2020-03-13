Bartlett Regional Hospital will screen patients before admitting

Visitors to Bartlett Regional Hospital will now enter through triage tents to be screened for coronavirus.

All visitors to the front entrance of the hospital and the emergency department will have to pass through a yellow triage tent to answer a set of screening questions.

Based on their symptoms and answers to the questions, staff will determine whether further testing is needed.

Both tents will be open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Outside of those hours and on weekends, people will only be able to enter the hospital through the emergency department.

Visitors who are not patients will also be asked screening questions.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Juneau as of Friday. On Thursday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services confirmed the state had its first case in Anchorage.