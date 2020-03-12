Sm’algyax language class meets Saturdays

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

On Thursday’s show, members of the Sm’algyax Language Learners Group will teach us a few words and let us know about their Saturday noontime gatherings. The group uses Instagram as a learning tool.

We’ll meet Poetry Out Loud 9th grader Alaura Schiano and organizer Amanda Filori and preview tonight’s state final competition.

And the Raincheck Art Magazine team will preview this weekend’s arts and entertainment happenings.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.