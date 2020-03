Andy Kline hosts on Friday, March 13, 2020.

On Friday’s show, the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska will give us an update about how the council and organizations are sending food support to outlying communities. We’ll hear about an upcoming boating safety class. And get a preview of Friday’s Fireside Lecture titled “Bears of the World.”

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.