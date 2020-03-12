KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, March 12, 2020

In this newscast:

  • Two cruise ship companies announce they are suspending operations through the beginning of Alaska’s tourism season,
  • Alaska’s major oil companies say they are screening workers before they fly to remote operations on the North Slope,
  • some communities are still without ferry service even after the Department of Transportation signed a contract with a local Native corporation to provide limited service,
  • state public health officials help organizations determine whether to cancel public events,
  • and the University of Alaska announces it will extend spring break by a week to allow instructors to move courses online.

