Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

On Wednesday’s show, CBJ’s recycling manager will give us updates on how to recycle in Juneau and the lifespan of the landfill. Daughters of the American Revolution will highlight the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War. And we’ll learn about a summertime running camp for teens and adults.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.