Newscast – Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

By January 10, 2020 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A Superior Court judge rules that the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy may proceed,
  • officials release 32 pieces of legislation state lawmakers have filed ahead of the legislative session,
  • the state Department of Corrections is behind schedule on moving inmates to private prisons in the Lower 48,
  • Ketchikan’s borough mayor wants to use cruise ship passenger fees to build a 40-acre park,
  • potential buyers kick around ideas for the site of a former sawmill in Wrangell that’s up for sale,
  • a juvenile justice worker sues the state seeking $19 million in a sexual harassment lawsuit,
  • city officials warn residents to take measures to keep their pipes from freezing, and
  • a small town in Michigan is buying an odor-detection device to crack down on the skunky smell of homegrown marijuana.
