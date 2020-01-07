Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

By January 7, 2020 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Public Defender Agency responds to a critical report from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration,
  • fishing for six species of rockfish has been banned across Southeast Alaska  for the entire year,
  • the Coast Guard suspends its search for a kayaker that went missing near Sitka,
  • residents and officials get together at a townhall meeting in Soldotna after an assault on an LGBTQ activist,
  • more than two dozen tribal groups oppose a federal land-use proposal that could open large areas of wilderness to mining,
  • 2019 is now the warmest year on record in Bethel,
  • new laws limit how much alcohol people in Bethel can possess,
  • Shishaldin Volcano in near Cold Bay spews ash again,
  • Wasilla Republican Rep. Colleen Sullivan-Leonard says she won’t run for reelection.
