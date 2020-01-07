Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

In this newscast:
- The Public Defender Agency responds to a critical report from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration,
- fishing for six species of rockfish has been banned across Southeast Alaska for the entire year,
- the Coast Guard suspends its search for a kayaker that went missing near Sitka,
- residents and officials get together at a townhall meeting in Soldotna after an assault on an LGBTQ activist,
- more than two dozen tribal groups oppose a federal land-use proposal that could open large areas of wilderness to mining,
- 2019 is now the warmest year on record in Bethel,
- new laws limit how much alcohol people in Bethel can possess,
- Shishaldin Volcano in near Cold Bay spews ash again,
- Wasilla Republican Rep. Colleen Sullivan-Leonard says she won’t run for reelection.
Recent headlines
Public Defender Agency says Alaska shouldn’t join other states in failing low-income defendantsThe agency said it largely agreed with a report from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration that reviewed the agency.
Unrest at Aleutian volcano increases, triggering aviation warningsAsh eruption at Shishaldin Volcano in the Aleutian Islands has intensified, sending an ash cloud 27,000 feet in the air.
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Craig Stowers to retireAfter more than a decade on the Alaska Supreme Court, Justice Craig Stowers is stepping down. The Alaska Judicial Council will take applications for his replacement through Feb. 14.
Murkowski, Sullivan support drone strike that killed Iranian leaderSen. Dan Sullivan says President Donald Trump’s order was justified. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the attack “eliminated one of the greatest threats to peace in the region.”