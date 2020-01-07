Alaska Supreme Court Justice Craig Stowers to retire

After more than a decade on the Alaska Supreme Court, Justice Craig Stowers is stepping down. He’s set to retire on June 1.

The Alaska Judicial Council is looking for a replacement. The council put out a call on Jan. 3 saying it would take applications through Feb. 14.

The council screens applications and then sends a list to the governor. It will be some time before a new justice is seated: The judicial council meets in mid-May then will send its recommendations to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

According to the Alaska Constitution and state law, the governor is supposed to appoint someone within 45 days. Judicial Council Executive Director Susanne DiPietro said that means a new Justice may not be seated until August.

The job pays just over $205,000 a year and is one of five justices on the state Supreme Court.

