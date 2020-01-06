Juneau Afternoon on winter break

Juneau Afternoon will be on winter break from December 25 through January 10, 2020. In its place, please enjoy a variety of programming. To listen to past episodes of Juneau Afternoon, or to schedule an appearance in the new year, please go to ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Thank you and happy holidays!
Recent headlines
-
Winter storm warning issued for snow in Juneau, with cold temperatures expected later this weekThe National Weather Service says as much as 9 inches of snow is expected through Monday night, and temperatures may dip into the single digits later this week.
-
State senator calls for REAL ID extension to help rural AlaskansSen. Donny Olson, D-Golovin, says that both Gov. Mike Dunleavy and President Donald Trump should ensure the REAL ID mandate is implemented properly, so as not to infringe upon Alaskans’ rights to travel.
-
A week after a fatal police shooting, a community searches for answersJuneau police named James Esbenshade as the officer who shot and killed Kelly Michael Stephens.
-
New snow, strong winds and warmer temperatures combined for fatal avalanche near HainesA GoFundMe account has been set up for the Haines families of Zane Durr and Matthew Green, who both died in an avalanche on Dec. 30.