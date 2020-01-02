Out of the Blocks: We Belong To Each Other

Today on Juneau Afternoon, hear the first of two full-length episodes of the podcast Out of the Blocks, audio portraits of Juneau residents by Aaron Henkin, Wendel Patrick, and MK MacNaughton. Voices include Lily Hope, James Hoagland, Christy NaMee Eriksen, Chris Talley, and more. Stay tuned after the episode for an interview with producers MK MacNaughton and Aaron Henkin, and Juneau Afternoon host Sheli DeLaney.

Related articles