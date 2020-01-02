Out of the Blocks: We Belong To Each Other

Today on Juneau Afternoon, hear the first of two full-length episodes of the podcast Out of the Blocks, audio portraits of Juneau residents by Aaron Henkin, Wendel Patrick, and MK MacNaughton. Voices include Lily Hope, James Hoagland, Christy NaMee Eriksen, Chris Talley, and more. Stay tuned after the episode for an interview with producers MK MacNaughton and Aaron Henkin, and Juneau Afternoon host Sheli DeLaney.
Recent headlines
Polar bear protections delayed oil exploration in the Arctic Refuge. A new study could help.By using heat-sensing cameras to detect dens, and accepting strict limits on when to survey, impacts could be dramatically reduced.
Juneau’s biggest stories of 2019The stories that made our list include the city resolving its tax fight with the cruise industry, extraordinary weather, efforts at moving the Legislature out of the capital city, and the ongoing budget squeeze.
Body ID’d as missing Kake woman; troopers investigate homicideA woman from the Southeast Alaska community of Kake who vanished a year ago has been found dead on the Kenai Peninsula.
Two Alaska skiers die in an avalanche in Haines PassA third Haines skier survived.