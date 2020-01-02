Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Coast Guard suspends its search for five people lost after their fishing boat sank near Kodiak Island,
- state troopers offer new details in an Ketchikan arson case,
- a mild earthquake on New Year’s Day gets Sitkans talking,
- the ice jam flood in Willow is still hampering the Mat-Su Borough’s response,
- the state of Alaska is trying to stop the Native village of Eklutna from opening an Indian gaming casino in Chugiak, and
- Anchorage police get frustrated with high numbers of impaired driving arrests amid a campaign to stop it.
Recent headlines
Coast Guard seaman faces court martial in death of shipmateThe U.S. Coast Guard says a seaman will face a court martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman.
What to do when 911 calls can’t get throughFor many Alaskans, the only phone they have is a cellphone. But 911 systems sometimes struggle with emergency calls from mobile phones.
Coast Guard suspends search for 5 missing fishermen west of KodiakRescuers on scene said the elements were against them: 40 mph winds, well-below-freezing temperatures, and high seas as they searched for the boat and crew.
As Alaska warms, residents of its biggest city adjust to winters defined by ice as much as snowAs Alaska’s fast-warming climate starts to disrupt typical seasonal patterns, residents of the state’s largest city are being forced to renegotiate their relationship with winters that now seem defined by ice as much as snow.