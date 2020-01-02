Newscast – Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019

  • The Coast Guard suspends its search for five people lost after their fishing boat sank near Kodiak Island,
  • state troopers offer new details in an Ketchikan arson case,
  • a mild earthquake on New Year’s Day gets Sitkans talking,
  • the ice jam flood in Willow is still hampering the Mat-Su Borough’s response,
  • the state of Alaska is trying to stop the Native village of Eklutna from opening an Indian gaming casino in Chugiak, and
  • Anchorage police get frustrated with high numbers of impaired driving arrests amid a campaign to stop it.
