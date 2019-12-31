Two Alaska skiers die in an avalanche in Haines Pass

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

Two men from Haines are dead after they were caught in an avalanche Monday afternoon. It happened in the Haines Pass area, just across the border in the Yukon. A third person, a teenager, survived.

Haines Borough Manager Debra Schnabel said the three men were near the entrance to the Chuck Creek Trail when the avalanche hit.

According to a media release from the Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Royal Canadian Mounted Police picked up a signal from an emergency locator beacon at about 1:40 p.m. Canadian authorities flew to the scene by helicopter.

They found Izak Miller, who is 16, alive. Zane Durr and Matthew Green, both 21-years-old, were killed.

Schnabel says the community of about 2,400 people is devastated by the tragedy.

“They are just so painfully aware of the community’s heaviness at this time,” she said. “These three boys are connected to families – They’re interconnected among themselves, but they are also onto themselves families that have a long history in the community.”

Many community members went to a prayer service Tuesday morning at a local church.

