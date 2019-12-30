Newscast – Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

In this newscast:
- A Juneau police officer fatally shoots a Juneau man after responding to a disturbance,
- authorities on the Kenai Peninsula identify the body of a woman from Kake who vanished a year ago,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy creates an oversight committee to monitor BP’s sale of its Alaska business to Hilcorp,
- the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service outlines how polar bears and oil exploration could co-exist in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
- officials extend the emergency declaration in Willow,
- state transportation officials launch a road and traffic monitoring system for the public,
- an indigenous Canadian pop artist known for Inuktitut language songs dies at age 26,
- Sarah Palin buys and sells property in Arizona through a Delaware-based company, and
- the National Weather Service says to expect temperatures to dip and the snow to start sticking across Southeast in the new year.
