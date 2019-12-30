Newscast – Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

By December 30, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A Juneau police officer fatally shoots a Juneau man after responding to a disturbance,
  • authorities on the Kenai Peninsula identify the body of a woman from Kake who vanished a year ago,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy creates an oversight committee to monitor BP’s sale of its Alaska business to Hilcorp,
  • the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service outlines how polar bears and oil exploration could co-exist in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
  • officials extend the emergency declaration in Willow,
  • state transportation officials launch a road and traffic monitoring system for the public,
  • an indigenous Canadian pop artist known for Inuktitut language songs dies at age 26,
  • Sarah Palin buys and sells property in Arizona through a Delaware-based company, and
  • the National Weather Service says to expect temperatures to dip and the snow to start sticking across Southeast in the new year.


