Juneau Afternoon on winter break

Juneau Afternoon will be on winter break from December 25 through January 10, 2020. In its place, please enjoy a variety of programming. To listen to past episodes of Juneau Afternoon, or to schedule an appearance in the new year, please go to ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Thank you and happy holidays!

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.