DJ Astronomar returns to Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll check in with DJ Astronomar and preview his upcoming show. Folks from Gold Street Music will preview their next concert. And KTOO’s Development Director, Bostin Christopher, will take a look at the year to come.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

