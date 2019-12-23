DJ Astronomar returns to Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll check in with DJ Astronomar and preview his upcoming show. Folks from Gold Street Music will preview their next concert. And KTOO’s Development Director, Bostin Christopher, will take a look at the year to come.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Despite conflict over subsistence, state plans to double commercial harvest of Sitka Sound herringThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the target for the 2020 season would be 25,824 tons.
State releases new guide on medication assisted treatmentAs more Alaskans seek treatment for opioid use disorder, the state is taking measures to ensure enough medical providers are there to help.
Fewer ferry sailings means less work for many AMHS employeesThe limited sailing schedule not only affects passengers but ferry employees as well.
DEC budget proposal puts small shellfish farming operations at riskA Department of Environmental Conservation budget proposal could mean some rough years ahead for small shellfish farms in Alaska.