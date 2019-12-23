DJ Astronomar returns to Juneau, and live music with Mike Truax and Debby Johnson

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll check in with DJ Astronomar and preview his upcoming shows.
Mike Truax and Debby Johnson from Gold Street Music will play live and preview Gold Street’s January concert.
We’ll check in with Eaglecrest.
And KTOO’s Development Director, Bostin Christopher, will take a look at the year to come.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Corps won’t require more fieldwork for final Pebble mine reportThe new timeline came out of six days of technical meetings with other agencies cooperating on the environmental review.
-
Haines, Skagway Lego League clubs compete virtually in Juneau competitionDiminished ferry schedules prevented Lego League clubs in the Upper Lynn Canal from traveling to a Juneau robotics qualifier.
-
BP Alaska agrees to pay $125k fine over hazardous waste violations on North SlopeThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency claims BP failed to properly label hazardous materials in two buildings at Prudhoe Bay.
-
Why some locals 👍🏽, ❤️ and ✊ over new bathroom signsThe signs are one more nod to indigenous people and culture in Juneau in a string of similar public gestures, big and small.