DJ Astronomar returns to Juneau, and live music with Mike Truax and Debby Johnson

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

On Tuesday’s show, we’ll check in with DJ Astronomar and preview his upcoming shows.

Mike Truax and Debby Johnson from Gold Street Music will play live and preview Gold Street’s January concert.

We’ll check in with Eaglecrest.

And KTOO’s Development Director, Bostin Christopher, will take a look at the year to come.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.