Legislative Council supports new Capitol cameras for TV, streaming

The Legislative Council voted on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to approve funding for new cameras for Gavel Alaska and the Legislature’s website.

Gavel Alaska provides gavel-to-gavel coverage of legislative sessions through 360 North TV and online. It also covers Alaska Supreme Court hearings and other government meetings.

Gavel Alaska and the Legislature’s website currently have separate cameras. Under the plan, which KTOO employees worked on, Gavel Alaska and the Legislature would share cameras.

Gavel Alaska would have access to more cameras and more meetings than it does now. And Gavel Alaska would be able to display computer presentations during meetings on the screen. Gavel Alaska would no longer have camera crews in committee rooms.

KTOO operates Gavel Alaska. KTOO President and General Manager Bill Legere said Gavel Alaska would likely keep one camera crew in the Capitol to broadcast press conferences from areas that don’t have cameras installed.

The council plans to spend $448,500 on the project. The funds would come from selling a state-owned parking lot near the Anchorage Legislative Information Office. The Juneau Community Foundation will cover most of the project’s $1 million total cost.