IAK youth group takes over Juneau Afternoon

Jaylynn Martin opening the first segment of the show (photo by Sheli DeLaney/KTOO)

Kendra Parks conducting an interview (photo by Jaylynn Martin/IAK)

Sierra Guerrero Flores (left) and Jordan Bennett (right) editing the script (photo by Kendra Parks/IAK)

Will Kronick, IAK Advisor (photo by Kendra Parks/IAK)

Scott Burton, producer and engineer (photo by Jaylynn Martin/IAK)

On Friday, the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida’s IAK youth group, who is working with KTOO on media production, will take over Juneau Afternoon. We’ll learn more about the group, its members, their work, and hear their music.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

