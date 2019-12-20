IAK youth group takes over Juneau Afternoon

On Friday, the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida’s IAK youth group, who is working with KTOO on media production, will take over Juneau Afternoon. We’ll learn more about the group, its members, their work, and hear their music.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
