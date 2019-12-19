Newscast – Dec. 19, 2019

In this newscast:
- Attorneys for the state argue in court filings that the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy appears to be a “political gambit,”
- the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska demands the governor rehire a State Council on the Arts worker,
- the governor’s budget proposal leaves many communities without ferry service for up to six months,
- underwater blasting begins in Ketchikan to improve navigability for cruise ships,
- BP announces that about half of its 1,500 employees in Alaska have accepted a job with Hilcorp,
- U.S. Rep. Don Young votes against impeachment of President Donald Trump,
- a federal grand jury indicts a former Bethel elementary school principal on four charges including attempt to entice a minor, and
- authorities report an Anchorage bank robber donated some of the cash he stole before being arrested.
Recent headlines
-
ACLU demands Gov. Dunleavy rehire former State Council on the Arts worker who criticized himThe ACLU sent a letter to the governor on Thursday saying Dunleavy should rehire former worker Keren Lowell, or she’ll sue him.
-
Petersburg borough assembly defeats on-street ATV lawThe proposed ordinance would have allowed ATVs and other off highway vehicles on borough streets with a number of conditions.
-
Environmental review underway for long-awaited Sitka seaplane baseSitka may finally get a new seaplane base that has been in the works on and off for the last two decades.
-
Ketchikan’s school board agrees to give tribal leaders input on hiringThe plan aims to reduce the dropout rate among Alaska Natives, who make up more than a third of the district’s students.