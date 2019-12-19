Newscast – Dec. 19, 2019

By December 19, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Attorneys for the state argue in court filings that the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy appears to be a “political gambit,”
  • the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska demands the governor rehire a State Council on the Arts worker,
  • the governor’s budget proposal leaves many communities without ferry service for up to six months,
  • underwater blasting begins in Ketchikan to improve navigability for cruise ships,
  • BP announces that about half of its 1,500 employees in Alaska have accepted a job with Hilcorp,
  • U.S. Rep. Don Young votes against impeachment of President Donald Trump,
  • a federal grand jury indicts a former Bethel elementary school principal on four charges including attempt to entice a minor, and
  • authorities report an Anchorage bank robber donated some of the cash he stole before being arrested.
