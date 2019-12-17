Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

In this newscast:
- It’s the deadline for comments on the Roadless Rule,
- At Alaska Native Heritage Center people representing the Gwich’in, Inupiat, Yu’pik, and Koyukon cultures gather to translate census materials,
- Bethel elementary school principal accused of online enticement of a minor and transferring obscene material to a minor appeared in court,
- Alaska Airlines’ embargo on new freight shipments from certain Bush communities has been lifted.
