Baby Raven Reads releases three new books

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, Baby Raven Reads, SHI’s kindergarten readiness program, will share three new books. The Community Schools Program will highlight a January canning class. Gigi Monroe will preview winter drag revelries. And a bell quartet will play live.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

