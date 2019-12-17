Baby Raven Reads releases three new books

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, Baby Raven Reads, SHI’s kindergarten readiness program, will share three new books. The Community Schools Program will highlight a January canning class. Gigi Monroe will preview winter drag revelries. And a bell quartet will play live.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Budget scenarios include ‘balanced approach’ that draws interestThe scenario draws on a combination of fixes. And it’s catching the attention of people who shape and analyze the budget -- even as they remain skeptical.
-
Activists take to social media as comment period for Roadless Rule draws to a closeEnvironmental groups increasingly tried to get the word out to encourage people to weigh-in. Those conversations have taken place in physical spaces and also, increasingly, online.
-
Despite recent drought, one Southeast power provider won’t raise rates — yetWhat happens when a region that relies on consistent rainfall to generate electricity is struck by drought?
-
WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment VoteThe House of Representatives debates and votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump. Starting at 5:00 AM local time on Wednesday, Dec. 18.