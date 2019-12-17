Baby Raven Reads releases new books

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
On Wednesday’s show, Baby Raven Reads, SHI’s kindergarten readiness program, will share three new books.
The Community Schools Program will highlight a January canning class. Gigi Monroe will preview winter drag revelries. And a bell quartet will play live.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Wrangell’s Fish and Game office due to close under governor’s budget proposalWrangell officials say they weren't consulted about the local ADF&G office being on the governor’s chopping block. A budget document says it’ll save around $70,000 in general fund spending.
-
Ocean Beauty accepts offer on seafood plant for sale in PetersburgThe company would not say who the buyer is or reveal the timeline for completing the sale of their former cannery and seafood plant.
-
A relic from a century-old barge sinking has found a new resting place in PetersburgThe wooden planks come from the Colorado which sank in the Wrangell Narrows in 1901.
-
Sitka settles police whistleblower lawsuit for $325,000Former Sitka police detective Ryan Silva filed suit claiming he was harassed and demoted after calling out irregularities.