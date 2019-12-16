Newscast – Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

By December 16, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Office of Special Prosecutions determines a Juneau police shooting was legally justified,
  • highlights from Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed operating budget,
  • the city of Wrangell fights the proposed closure of its Fish and Game office,
  • the Arctic Slope Regional Corp. announces its leaving the the Alaska Federation of Natives,
  • the Alaska Department of Natural Resources rolls out its plan to curb harmful air pollution in the Fairbanks-North Pole area,
  • state regulators ask for more corporate documentation in BP’s proposed sale of its Alaska oil assets to Hilcorp,
  • investigators in Bethel charge 11 people with illegally obtaining painkillers through the mail, and
  • Chugiak High School students butcher a moose as part of a class that teaches anatomy, life skills and cultural traditions.
