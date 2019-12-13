The music of Radiophonic Jazz

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Radiophonic Jazz musicians Arias Hoyle and Chris Talley will tell us about their style of music, play live, and preview their Friday concert with the Wu-Tang Clan’s Killah Priest. And the producer of Friday’s show, Alaska Local Music Radio’s Lance Mitchell, will preview the concert and highlight all the local musicians involved.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

Tonight at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Meeting.

