The music of Radiophonic Jazz

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Radiophonic Jazz musicians Arias Hoyle and Chris Talley will tell us about their style of music, play live, and preview their Friday concert with the Wu-Tang Clan’s Killah Priest. And the producer of Friday’s show, Alaska Local Music Radio’s Lance Mitchell, will preview the concert and highlight all the local musicians involved.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m., tune in to KTOO 104.3 for the live broadcast of the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Meeting.
Recent headlines
Arctic Slope Regional Corp. to leave the Alaska Federation of NativesArctic Slope Regional Corp. would be the only Alaska Native corporation in the state not to be a member of the Alaska Federation of Natives.
Norwegian Cruise Line starts planning new Juneau dock as community weighs tourism questionsAs an executive from Norwegian Cruise Line made the rounds this week to talk about plans for a new private dock downtown, neighborhood associations came together for the first time to share their own thoughts on the industry.
While Dunleavy’s budget proposal adds up to the same amount as this year’s budget, the details differIn comparing Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposed budget to the current budget, there are some significant differences — both in reductions and increases.
Manufacturer recalls frozen breakfast burritos distributed in AlaskaRuiz Food Products, based in South Carolina, told food safety inspectors they got three consumer complaints about pieces of plastic in their product.