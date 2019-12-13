Newscast – Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

By December 13, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A new company managed by Armstrong Oil and Gas wins a 1 million-acre federal lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,
  • an executive with Norwegian Cruise Line visits with Juneau neighborhood associations and business community,
  • slashed ferry service jeopardizes Angoon’s free and reduced-cost meal program for children,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s bill to create an advisory committee on Arctic maritime issues advances to Senate floor, and
  • demographers warn Census Bureau officials that a new technique that tries to balance privacy and accuracy interests may sow distrust among researchers.
0
Cruise Town - a new podcast from KTOO Public Media. Subscribe now

Recent headlines

X