Newscast – Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

In this newscast:
- A new company managed by Armstrong Oil and Gas wins a 1 million-acre federal lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,
- an executive with Norwegian Cruise Line visits with Juneau neighborhood associations and business community,
- slashed ferry service jeopardizes Angoon’s free and reduced-cost meal program for children,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s bill to create an advisory committee on Arctic maritime issues advances to Senate floor, and
- demographers warn Census Bureau officials that a new technique that tries to balance privacy and accuracy interests may sow distrust among researchers.
Recent headlines
Arctic Slope Regional Corp. to leave the Alaska Federation of NativesArctic Slope Regional Corp. would be the only Alaska Native corporation in the state not to be a member of the Alaska Federation of Natives.
Norwegian Cruise Line starts planning new Juneau dock as community weighs tourism questionsAs an executive from Norwegian Cruise Line made the rounds this week to talk about plans for a new private dock downtown, neighborhood associations came together for the first time to share their own thoughts on the industry.
While Dunleavy’s budget proposal adds up to the same amount as this year’s budget, the details differIn comparing Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposed budget to the current budget, there are some significant differences — both in reductions and increases.
Manufacturer recalls frozen breakfast burritos distributed in AlaskaRuiz Food Products, based in South Carolina, told food safety inspectors they got three consumer complaints about pieces of plastic in their product.