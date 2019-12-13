Manufacturer recalls frozen breakfast burritos distributed in Alaska

The U.S. Department of Agriculture shared this image of El Monterey egg, sausage and cheese burritos subject to a national recall on Dec. 10, 2019. The U.S. Department of Agriculture shared this image of El Monterey egg, sausage and cheese burritos subject to a national recall on Dec. 10, 2019.

Another frozen food item on Alaska store shelves is being recalled, this time for a particular batch of El Monterey egg, sausage and cheese burritos.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the national recall on Tuesday. Ruiz Food Products, based in South Carolina, told food safety inspectors they got three consumer complaints about pieces of plastic in their product. The USDA said these burritos pose a high health risk, meaning they could reasonably cause death or other serious health effects.

The USDA said Tuesday it had not confirmed any injuries attributed to these burritos.

The affected burritos were made in October and distributed nationally. Specifically, 12-burrito packs with a best-by date of Jan. 15, 2021. The USDA distributed the above images with specific identifiers.

Ruiz Food Products spokesperson Pat Summers said there isn’t an easy way track down which specific retailers or communities stocked their product. She encouraged consumers to check their freezers and to call their consumer phone line with questions.

State Food Safety and Sanitation Program Manager Kim Stryker said her team has confirmed some retailers in Alaska carried the burritos. But like the manufacturer, she said the state doesn’t have an easy way to identify specific retailers or communities that got the recalled burritos.

