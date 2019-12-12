Oceanic cuisine, and live tap dancing

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 13, 2019.

As part of Foodie Friday, Barnacle’s Lia Heifetz will give us ideas for oceanic cuisine. The Juneau Skating Club will preview this weekend’s holiday show. Eaglecrest will give us a snow report. And dance choreographer and teacher Hali Duran will try and teach Andy Kline to tap dance, live, on the air.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.