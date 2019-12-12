Oceanic cuisine, and live tap dancing

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 13, 2019.
As part of Foodie Friday, Barnacle’s Lia Heifetz will give us ideas for oceanic cuisine. The Juneau Skating Club will preview this weekend’s holiday show. Eaglecrest will give us a snow report. And dance choreographer and teacher Hali Duran will try and teach Andy Kline to tap dance, live, on the air.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
Recent headlines
Court training aims to improve outcomes in child welfare casesAttendees said in-person communication is invaluable in resolving thorny issues.
Drugs are getting into Alaska prisons through the mail. Now, they want to give inmates copies.The Department of Corrections is asking for $400,000 to copy an estimated 908,645 pages of inmate mail each year.
A Colorado wildcatter found a huge new North Slope oil field. Now it’s buying up new federal leases in Alaska.Armstrong Oil and Gas, which found and then sold a massive field on Alaska's North Slope, just bought up about 1 million acres in oil leases in the National Petroleum Reserve.
Alaska lawmakers worry Dunleavy’s budget relies too heavily on savingsDunleavy did not repeat the call he made last year for spending cuts. Instead, he said he would look to Alaskans and the Legislature to work on how to close the gap between how much the state spends and what it brings in.