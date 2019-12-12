Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

In this newscast:
- Congress finally agrees to let the Coast Guard begin building new icebreakers as China and Russia assert themselves in the Arctic,
- Planned Parenthood files a lawsuit challenging a state law prohibiting medical professionals other than doctors to perform abortions,
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration wants to filter inmates mail through photocopiers to address a contraband issue,
- Ocean Beauty Seafoods says it has accepted an offer to sell its shuttered processing plant in Petersburg,
- the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announces $16.5 million in grants going to five Alaska Native communities,
- a state prosecutor in Fairbanks explains why he won’t reopen a case against an man accused of repeatedly raping and beating a woman in 2015,
- Shishaldin Volcano in the Aleutians briefly erupts,
- federal transportation officials say the pilot of a fatal plane crash in Girdwood was flying intoxicated,
- Sea-Tac airport officials opt out of using facial recognition technology,
- federal regulators are setting up 988 as a phone number to a suicide prevention hotline, and
- Alaska school activities officials remove a bathing suit decency rule that led to a Dimond High School swimmer’s controversial disqualification.
