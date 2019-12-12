Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

By December 12, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Congress finally agrees to let the Coast Guard begin building new icebreakers as China and Russia assert themselves in the Arctic,
  • Planned Parenthood files a lawsuit challenging a state law prohibiting medical professionals other than doctors to perform abortions,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration wants to filter inmates mail through photocopiers to address a contraband issue,
  • Ocean Beauty Seafoods says it has accepted an offer to sell its shuttered processing plant in Petersburg,
  • the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announces $16.5 million in grants going to five Alaska Native communities,
  • a state prosecutor in Fairbanks explains why he won’t reopen a case against an man accused of repeatedly raping and beating a woman in 2015,
  • Shishaldin Volcano in the Aleutians briefly erupts,
  • federal transportation officials say the pilot of a fatal plane crash in Girdwood was flying intoxicated,
  • Sea-Tac airport officials opt out of using facial recognition technology,
  • federal regulators are setting up 988 as a phone number to a suicide prevention hotline, and
  • Alaska school activities officials remove a bathing suit decency rule that led to a Dimond High School swimmer’s controversial disqualification.
0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X