Drugs are getting into Alaska prisons through the mail. Now, they want to give inmates copies.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is proposing to stop giving state prisoners their mail — instead providing them with copies to make sure that no “contraband” gets through with the original version, according to budget documents.

The Department of Corrections is asking lawmakers to approve a $400,000 budget boost to hire four employees who would need to copy an estimated 908,645 pages of inmate mail each year, the department said in budget documents released Wednesday.

According to those documents, “Incoming inmate mail is a regular source of contraband. While all mail, except privileged attorney mail, is already opened by prison staff, contraband still gets into the facility through the mail. The best way to combat this problem is to photocopy incoming inmate mail and only distribute the copies.”

Corrections officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proposal.

The state of Pennsylvania adopted a similar policy last year in an effort to block illegal drugs, namely synthetic marijuana, from getting into its prisons.

But it was forced to stop the practice after two federal lawsuits were filed to block it, according to a local newspaper. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups alleged that allowing prison guards to open inmates’ mail failed to guarantee the confidentiality of communications with their attorneys.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has also adopted the copying practice at certain federal corrections facilities, the Associated Press reported in October.