Northwest Coast Arts classes and scholarships

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

On Thursday’s show, UAS’s Northwest Coast Arts Program will highlight scholarships and spring classes in carving and design. CBJ’s Lands and Resources will tell us about buying land at Pederson Hill. And we’ll hear about the weekend’s arts and entertainment opportunities with Art Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.

