Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

By December 11, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposes a budget that depends on spending down state savings,
  • the governor suspends parts of a plan to cut financial assistance for disabled and elderly Alaska residents,
  • stakeholders get together for training in Juneau to better resolve complicated child welfare cases,
  • a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Don Young says he doesn’t support the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump,
  • the Department of Transportation works on plans to build an airport in Angoon,
  • a commercial airline in British Columbia has its first flight of a fully electric seaplane, and
  • the Alaska National Guard brought its Operation Santa Claus to Napakiak.
