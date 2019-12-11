Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposes a budget that depends on spending down state savings,
- the governor suspends parts of a plan to cut financial assistance for disabled and elderly Alaska residents,
- stakeholders get together for training in Juneau to better resolve complicated child welfare cases,
- a spokesman for U.S. Rep. Don Young says he doesn’t support the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump,
- the Department of Transportation works on plans to build an airport in Angoon,
- a commercial airline in British Columbia has its first flight of a fully electric seaplane, and
- the Alaska National Guard brought its Operation Santa Claus to Napakiak.
