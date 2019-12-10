White Castle recalling frozen sliders because of possible listeria

Take a close look at those White Castle burgers in your freezer. The restaurant and food chain is recalling some of them because of possible listeria bacteria.
The FDA says retailers are removing from their shelves frozen six-pack and 16-pack White Castle hamburgers with best-by dates between Aug. 4, 2020, and Aug. 17, 2020.
White Castle Frozen Food Division Announces Voluntary Recall of a Limited Production of Frozen Sandwiches Sold in Select Grocery Outlets Due to Possible Presence of Listeria Monocytogenes https://t.co/Tt0bdw08Da pic.twitter.com/3ec7PUqhph
— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) December 9, 2019
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, listeria monocytogenes can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
For healthy people, symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
No one has been reported ill yet. But the FDA says any consumer who purchased the recalled burgers should throw them out or take them back to the original store for an exchange or a refund.
White Castle says a third-party laboratory detected the bacteria in a shipment from an unidentified facility. Company executives say subsequent shipments were stopped and the affected product will be destroyed. They also say they intensively cleaned and sanitized the facility, and stepped up food safety training and manufacturing guidelines.
