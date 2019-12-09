Newscast – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

  • The state’s latest forecast for revenue is down,
  • half of the Alaska Marine Highway System fleet is now out of service,
  • Alaska public safety officials update an online list of missing people with decades of old cases,
  • the City and Borough of Juneau announces a new director of public works and engineering,
  • Native corporation Doyon signs an oil and gas exploration agreement with Hilcorp,
  • state and federal officials tally up over $300 million from summer wildfire fighting expenses in Alaska,
  • wildlife biologists set up traps to kill at least one problem bear in Sitka,
  • a man gets buried and saved in an avalanche on Flattop Mountain,
  • SpaceX delivers Christmas presents and cargo for experiments to the International Space Station, and
  • dense fog affects air and road travel in Juneau.
