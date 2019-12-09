Newscast – Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

In this newscast:
- The state’s latest forecast for revenue is down,
- half of the Alaska Marine Highway System fleet is now out of service,
- Alaska public safety officials update an online list of missing people with decades of old cases,
- the City and Borough of Juneau announces a new director of public works and engineering,
- Native corporation Doyon signs an oil and gas exploration agreement with Hilcorp,
- state and federal officials tally up over $300 million from summer wildfire fighting expenses in Alaska,
- wildlife biologists set up traps to kill at least one problem bear in Sitka,
- a man gets buried and saved in an avalanche on Flattop Mountain,
- SpaceX delivers Christmas presents and cargo for experiments to the International Space Station, and
- dense fog affects air and road travel in Juneau.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy’s second budget may have similarities with his firstThe scale of the gap between what the state spends and what it brings in is similar to last year — roughly $1.5 billion.
Homer city manager to be Juneau’s new public works and engineering directorThe City and Borough of Juneau announced Katie Koester as the new public works and engineering director on Monday. Former Director Mike Vigue retired earlier this month.
In the middle of the holiday season, White Mountain has no regular mail serviceAccording to the U.S. Postal Service, White Mountain has been without regular postal deliveries since late October, after the rural Alaska community's postmaster left her position.
The Palmer Project, a mining prospect outside Haines, could transform into a large-scale operationThere’s no mine yet at the Palmer Project site. But a small cadre of scientists live there for half the year, looking for minerals.