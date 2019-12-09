JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé basketball to host tournament

On Tuesday’s show, the JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé basketball team will preview the Capital City Classic tournament over winter break. The Juneau Dance Theatre will recruit performers for Juneau’s Got Talent. Holiday Pops will talk concerts, and we’ll get an update from United Way.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy’s second budget may have similarities with his firstThe scale of the gap between what the state spends and what it brings in is similar to last year — roughly $1.5 billion.
Homer city manager to be Juneau’s new public works and engineering directorThe City and Borough of Juneau announced Katie Koester as the new public works and engineering director on Monday. Former Director Mike Vigue retired earlier this month.
In the middle of the holiday season, White Mountain has no regular mail serviceAccording to the U.S. Postal Service, White Mountain has been without regular postal deliveries since late October, after the rural Alaska community's postmaster left her position.
The Palmer Project, a mining prospect outside Haines, could transform into a large-scale operationThere’s no mine yet at the Palmer Project site. But a small cadre of scientists live there for half the year, looking for minerals.