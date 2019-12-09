JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé basketball to host tournament

On Tuesday’s show, the JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé basketball team will preview the Capital City Classic tournament over winter break. The Juneau Dance Theatre will recruit performers for Juneau’s Got Talent. Holiday Pops will talk concerts, and we’ll get an update from United Way.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.