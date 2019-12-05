The cuisine of Mae Wu

Andy Kline hosts on Friday, December 5, 2019.
On Friday’s show, we’ll meet chef Mae Wu of the Lemon Tree Café, and get a recipe for the weekend as part of Foodie Friday. Girls on the Run will preview Saturday’s 5K, and we’ll learn about the life of artist Dale DeArmond.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Friday at 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM or KTOO.org, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM or KRNN.org.
