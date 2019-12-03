The art of Crystal Worl

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, artist Crystal Worl will preview her show at the City Museum titled “One Raven: Painting One Story at a Time.”

For Weather Wednesday, meteorologists will give us a snow forecast. For Wildlife Wednesday, we’ll talk black bears. And visiting musician Emily Anderson will play live and preview her Wednesday night concert at the Rookery.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

