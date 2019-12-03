The art of Crystal Worl

By December 3, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

On Wednesday’s show, artist Crystal Worl will preview her show at the City Museum titled “One Raven: Painting One Story at a Time.”

Crystal Worl’s show “One Raven: Painting One Story at a Time” opens Friday at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Pictured is “Salmon Boys” by Crystal Worl. (Image courtesy of the Juneau-Douglas City Museum)

For Weather Wednesday, meteorologists will give us a snow forecast. For Wildlife Wednesday, we’ll talk black bears. And visiting musician Emily Anderson will play live and preview her Wednesday night concert at the Rookery.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM

0

Alaska has a lot going on right now.

Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.

Recent headlines

X