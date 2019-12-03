Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy appoints an acting commissioner of the Department of Revenue,
- Alaska is now the 50th state to confirm its first case of the vaping related illness,
- The Wilderness Society produces and sells out a show designed to compel young people to care about the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
- the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s king salmon forecasts for Stikine and Taku rivers probably won’t allow for harvesting next year,
- a commercial fisherman from Naukati Bay pleads guilty to fishing in closed waters and falsifying a harvest report,
- the National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory for Juneau, and
- the creators of the “Baby Shark” video announce they’re developing a version in Navajo.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska confirms first suspected case of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injuryUp until now, Alaska was the only state in the country that had not reported any instances of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury.
-
Dunleavy names Barnhill as acting Revenue commissionerUntil he started in the new position, Mike Barnhill was the policy director for the state Office of Management and Budget.
-
Rescuers recover bodies of 3 killed in medevac plane crash near Cooper LandingRescuers flew over the crash site Friday night, but were unable to reach the ground due to steep, mountainous terrain and poor weather.
-
Southeast Alaska fisherman pleads guilty to illegally harvesting $35,000 worth of sea cucumbersIn 2018, Jonathan McGraw Jr. and two others were charged with illegally fishing in a scientific preserve near Whale Pass.