Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

By December 3, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy appoints an acting commissioner of the Department of Revenue,
  • Alaska is now the 50th state to confirm its first case of the vaping related illness,
  • The Wilderness Society produces and sells out a show designed to compel young people to care about the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,
  • the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s king salmon forecasts for Stikine and Taku rivers probably won’t allow for harvesting next year,
  • a commercial fisherman from Naukati Bay pleads guilty to fishing in closed waters and falsifying a harvest report,
  • the National Weather Service issues a winter weather advisory for Juneau, and
  • the creators of the “Baby Shark” video announce they’re developing a version in Navajo.
