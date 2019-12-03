December First Friday Gallery Walk

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
On Tuesday’s show, we’ll speak with photographer Tony Harbanuk about his First Friday opening. The Juneau Nordic Ski Club will preview its annual meeting, potluck dinner and auction. The Juneau Public Libraries will give us an update, and we’ll check in with the Juneau School District.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Push to grow Alaska’s mariculture includes new how-to training for budding seaweed farmersThe training is geared toward those in commercial fishing, tribal organizations or other coastal residents.
-
Researchers, marine pilots work to prevent vessel strikes from killing Alaska whalesOver the past decade, federal officials have logged 77 incidents of vessels hitting whales in Alaska waters.
-
Trump’s nominee for US court in Alaska gets low marks from state bar but has youth on his sideIn selecting him, Trump veered from the process Alaska’s senators normally use.
-
Alaska public health officials are watching a deadly measles outbreak in SamoaAlaska’s measles immunization rate remains below the national average.